Tanya Taylor RTW Fall 2018

As a new mom, Tanya Taylor said she is more clearly understanding the importance of offering women practical, straightforward clothes.

“Unfussy and uncomplicated” is how she described her fall lineup, which was inspired by Suzanne Duchamp and Hannah Höch.

The Dadaist artists influenced the designer at two levels. With their strong, unconventional and avant-garde personalities, they pushed Taylor to embrace a no-frills, empowered idea of femininity and, at the same time, their works echoed in the collection’s multicolor geometric prints and patchworks. For example, graphic patterns were splashed on a fluid, asymmetric silk satin dress and rendered as colorful sequined embroideries on a midi skirt worn with a simple gray wool sweater.

A range of mannish fabrics were introduced including the checkered suiting wool crafted for a pair of slightly flared pants, worn with a cozy sweater showing a romantic floral jacquard motif, and a kilt skirt with a solid insert, which was matched with a metallic knit for a sparkling touch.

Even if the designer focused on simple, wearable silhouettes, she didn’t go plain. Actually, she played with vibrant colors, including the bright hot pink of a V-neck dress, and bold print combinations, as shown on tops, draped skirts and sensual foulard dresses wrapping around the body, which mixed eye-catching flowers with graphic polka dots.