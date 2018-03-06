Tome RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

In a new adventure for their New York-based Tome brand, Ryan Lobo and Ramon Martin showed their fall collection at a salon presentation in Paris. Furthermore, the duo transformed their signature monochromatic, fluid but still structured looks into a whirlwind of fun, collaged textures, colors and prints. As always, the duo was inspired by art, this season via New York artist Tschabalala Self, whose influence could be seen through mixed media outerwear, on which she consulted (Self even posed in the collection’s look book).

A selection of reversible coats was a standout and felt of-the-moment: one style included a variety of interwoven pink plaids, while a jacquard one incorporated various animal prints in blue, green and yellow. Artists Judy Chicago and photographer Samuel Fosso also influenced the collection’s kaleidoscopic feel. Mismatched animal prints flowed throughout, on sweaters, trousers and button-ups, and were paired with graphic plaids or psychedelic black and white printed separates. Tome classics remained through flowy pleated skirts, trenchcoats and shirting.