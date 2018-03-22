Tory Sport Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Tory Burch focused much of her fall Tory Sport collection on the off-duty moments of life, whether going to and from the gym or the field, to travel to the weekend. “We spent so much time thinking about the seamlessness of someone’s life,” Burch said during a preview. “How do we design things that aren’t so obviously sport but are superfunctional and have the properties an athlete needs, but is also how I’m dressing and others are dressing on the weekend.” That meant a big focus on outerwear with down puffers and parkas in oversize and small and proportions. Some of the coats had positive messaging — “Get to the gym” — sewn into the linings. Running gear came in graphic multicolored checks. Tracksuits were elevated enough to wear to the office and comfortable enough for a warm-up. There were chunky hand-knit ski sweaters, seamless sports bras and leggings, Coolmax cashmere sweatpants and a wrap skirt to make one’s ath-leisurewear a little less dressed-down. There’s a new performance sock sneaker, and Burch continues to up the ante on her golf and tennis gear, infusing the fabrics with sun protection. As of the fall deliveries, Tory Sport will be sold directly through select golf and tennis clubs.