Trina Turk RTW Fall 2018

When Trina Turk delved into research for her pre-fall collection, she came across the book “Casa Mexico,” which highlighted interiors of revamped historical structures in Merida. It lead Turk to Mexico’s artisan tradition of tilework, textiles and pattern play, which became the basis of her cozy, highly wearable fall collection.

The main point here was juxtaposition. Much like the architecture in Merida — which pits traditional detail with touches of modernity — the clothes maintained elements of contrast. Tailored blazers were sprinkled with bits of gold lurex; the traditional plaids were energized with a bit of teal. The rich autumnal palette of wine, berry tones, deep purples and plaids merely gave the appearance of a full fall wardrobe. Colors were deeper but weights were not heavier. Prime examples included a lightweight plaid cape worn over a floral jersey dress, a pair of graphic camel and black hexagonal pants with great movement, and plaid suiting, which borrowed a blazer from the Mr. Turk range.

Turk and her husband, Jonathan Skow, who designs the men’s line, have seen an uptick of cross-gender shopping; boys want the bombers made for women, and women want the oversized jackets. The designers encourage shopping in any capacity, and offered a cozy poncho for both. Of note for men were the toned-down offerings, like the fuller corduroy pants, cotton stretch corduroy suiting and an iteration of Trina’s own vintage men’s Army jacket.