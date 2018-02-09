Ulla Johnson RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Beauty

Ulla Johnson celebrated her brand’s 20th anniversary with a show that looked like a manifesto of her very personal aesthetic.

The beautiful, rich collection was infused with both the feminine grace and the high-end artisanal quality that have always defined the label’s DNA.

The quintessentially delicate and romantic appeal of dresses and coats punctuated by ruffles, as well as of strapless denim dresses and skirts embellished with maxi bows, was balanced by the mannish attitude of wide-leg corduroy pants and a blazer worked in a tweed suiting fabric. The lace and printed silk dresses gave the collection a fresh, lively vibe, which also included more wintery, cozy options, such as a range of soft knitted sweaters and a covetable maxi shearling coat enriched with exquisite embroideries. An unexpected disco vibe popped up via a sparkling tank dress and a Lurex jumpsuit, which enhanced the lively, optimistic feel of the pretty lineup.