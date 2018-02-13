Veronica Beard RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

After opening their first store in Dallas, designers — and sisters-in-law — Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard embraced the big Texan spirit with a collection they dubbed, “Denim in Diamonds.” The duo was inspired by Dallas socialites and the Dallas Cowboys; their translation was spot on and wicked fun. A plethora of rhinestone adorned and leather western belts and lame neckties added that “bigger is better” mentality to a variety of playful plaid, polka dot, lamé and velvet party dresses. Button-up Western-style day dresses and denim studded in rhinestones, a trucker jacket with bedazzled collar or black jeans with track stripes, offered nice casual options. New for the season were detachable faux fur cuffs, which looked great on a mannish houndstooth blazer and chevron utility jacket, as well as 20 styles of shoes, including thematic cowboy ankle boots. Although the embellishments were aplenty, the clothes held just enough oomph to impress even those outside the Lone Star State.