Vivienne Tam RTW Fall 2018

For the fall season, Vivienne Tam aimed to design a collection around a “spiritual journey” to the Himalayas, referencing both inner peace and its rich culture. The circular mandala print was a reference to that inspiration that appeared throughout the collection, like on a puffy jacket or embroidered onto hoodies.

Colors and textures were rich and oh so abundant. An emphasis on reworked garments and fabric blocking was also a large part of the collection. Tam piled a variety of great, chunky outerwear ranging from reworked corduroy and nylon bombers to shearling parkas over her pleated skirts and chevron knot dresses and lace gowns to achieve her traveler’s look. The looks were so layered that her show notes were eight pages long, but the look was great, and very of the moment. An oversized chunky white fringed knit and plaid trousers worn under a shearling-lined, nylon and leather fabric blocked coat made for the best overall look.

Tam also incorporated technology into her reworked fashions; a black hoodie proved perfect for her traveler’s journey with a heated panel connected to the underside of its back.