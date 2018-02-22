Woolrich RTW Fall 2018

The team at Woolrich could not have picked a better day to show this collection of fur-trimmed parkas, buffalo check coats, puffers and cashmere capes. On Thursday, a big, wet cloud descended on Milan, dispensing an unrelenting cold drizzle across the city.

Woolrich provided the antidote to all that, showing its fall designs in its warm, bright showroom and inviting guests to feast on sweet and savory snacks ranging from brownies and profiteroles to focaccia and salami as they gazed at a lineup of cozy and protective gear inspired by rugged American outdoor dressing.

Standouts included an olive anorak with fur trim, nylon jackets with gold military patches and stripes, lightweight plaid cashmere capes and a snazzy group of buffalo check coats. One had a built-in cape while another boasted colorful Eskimo-inspired embroidery and bugle beading around the cuffs and across the back.