Yeohlee RTW Fall 2018

Four models, 13 looks, nine materials and the simple first level room of her headquarters as show venue were all Yeohlee Teng needed to clearly telegraph her message of discreet femininity and sober elegance.

Taking inspiration from the uniforms of samurais and Chinese amahs, who were women working in families as both nannies and maids, she delivered a concise collection integrating Far Eastern elements into a chic, modern wardrobe.

A simple sheath dress was worked in a sophisticated jacquard fabric with an Asian botanical pattern, which also appeared on the sleeves of a kimono-like jacket, whose front was crafted from the same fabric but used inside out. A dotted cloth got the same treatment on Teng’s take on the classic suit — an essential wrap top matched with slim pants.

Cozy loden wool was also worked for a chic coat with a round collar, while the denim of a minimal suit injected a fresh, contemporary touch into the lineup.