Yigal Azrouël RTW Fall 2018

Yigal Azrouël is reflecting on his 20 years in business. The designer plays on ideals of the masculine and feminine, oftentimes balancing seduction against tailoring. He delved into his archive for fall, extracting favorites only to deconstruct them into new and modern silhouettes that play on texture.

These boasted Azrouël’s eye for editorialized fabric combinations. Nothing seemed excessive or too heavy. A leather patch was sewn atop a streamlined plaid skirt or combined with burnt orange knitwear in a casual jacket; the knits appeared elsewhere as detachable sleeves to a sleek black dress, providing versatility in wear. An empowering blazer, too, was softened by curving knit sleeves and lace-up back details. It’s worth noting the lightweight quality that underscored the collection, which allowed for easy layering, even when punctuated at times with hardware detailing along the sides of shirting or circle hardware on asymmetric dresses representing the cycle of fashion and looking at your past to inform your future.

What’s modern to Azrouël is an effortless blend of wearability, architectural elements and textural diversity. “For me, it’s all about my own experience,” he said during the look book shoot. “Every person is unique, every person is talented. I’m inspired from what I see, taking the material and coming up with new ideas that make sense for us.”