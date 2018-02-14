Zac Zac Posen RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Glamour and accessibility are two key components in the Zac Zac Posen DNA. At an approachable price, the clothing features considerable depth and dimension that draws you to a rack. Captivated by North African eclecticism and textiles, designer Zac Posen applied those references in more subtle ways than you’d imagine for fall. There was a wide range of dresses: a black lace caftan with an ease of movement, a lace dress with sheer dimension around the torso, flirtier styles with graphic lace embroidery and a taffeta gown with some drama on the sleeves were standouts. A printed jacquard was the closest thing you’d actually find in Morocco, cut into skirts with a high-low hem or pants that were glam yet casual. In fact, the more relaxed items like updated shirting and knits provided a seamless quality of work-to-dinner.

On the accessories front, Posen will be launching sunglasses for ZZP next week with a wide range of styles and playful colors, moderately priced between $75 and $95. “It’s an entry price to be glamorous every day and have your hater blockers on,” Posen quipped during the look book shoot. He’s building on his strong accessories assortment, which includes last season’s push pin bags — now in plastic — and embroidered shoes that take design elements from his clothes.