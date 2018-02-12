Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Celebrity

Artistic director Cecilia Bönström made it a point to confirm Zadig & Voltaire’s rock sensibility for fall. Her girls have a kind of feminine strength with the confidence to channel sexiness, whether they’re wearing skintight vinyl or slouchy white Ts over relaxed jeans. Her energetic runway was a way of highlighting different facets of that balance, with contrasts of the feminine and androgynous, mini and oversize, or delicate and structured.

She worked the brand’s penchant for knitwear and leathers in new and inviting ways. Chunky sweaters in red and cream with elongated sleeves had that snatch-off-the-runway quality for their inherent coziness and editorial leaning. The opening leather overalls with crystal trim maintained that balance of rough and soft. New to the brand’s fabric library were vinyl leathers cut into pants that looked painted-on.

A thread of androgyny was of particular note. Boxy blazers were set against flirty lace separates or no bottoms at all. Bönström updated the classic white T to include new sleeve treatments and cutouts, styled under masculine tailoring like a chunky plaid coat. There were also graphic protest Ts with a positive political touchstone, made through collaboration with photographer Micol Sabbadini, with sales benefiting the organization Every Mother Counts. “The simpleness and nonchalance of being who you are is the message I want to give out today.”