Zang Toi’s recent trip to Italy was so inspiring that he decided to use a Roman holiday as the theme for his fall show. “The city is filled with so much beauty,” Toi said backstage. While he said there wasn’t one particular inspiration, it was “the whole city of Rome that inspired me to come up with a collection of timeless beauties.” The designer’s palette was mostly gray scale, ranging from gray to charcoal, with hints of orange, pink and red, because “you can’t do a Rome collection without paying tribute to the haute couture master Valentino,” he explained. “Mr. Valentino is known for his red gown in every collection so I decided to do one red gown as a tribute to Mr. Valentino.” Said gown was a one-shoulder, silk ottoman frock with a side slit that showed a hint of pink lining.

Toi focused on elegant palazzo pants and tailored coats, and cashmere and wool sweater dresses, tops and skirts, all worn with Twila True Fine Jewelry. (He mentioned a potential future licensing deal with the company for Spring 2019.) He even incorporated fur into the lineup, all in gray scale, with a divine floor length mink coat. Florals were brought in as embroideries, as a print on a suit set, and on large flower crowns that were paired with evening looks. A mini dress with skirt of hand-appliquéd silk flowers titled, “Portrait of Haute Roman Princess,” fittingly closed the show.