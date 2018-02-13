Zero + Maria Cornejo RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

With her fall collection, Maria Cornejo, who this year celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Zero + Maria Cornejo brand, portrayed an urban, independent femininity.

A tartan fabric with a slightly grungy feel was crafted for a lovely top with draped long sleeves, which was worn with black culottes, and a tunic layered under a sweatshirt and matched with cropped carrot pants. The downtown cool mood continued with a loose V-neck sweater crafted from recycled cashmere and paired with a fluid skirt for a sense of relaxed ease. Corduroy took center stage in the lineup. It came in natural shades, such as a bomber with a coordinated skirt with a Seventies’ feel, and in bright tones, including the poppy red of a workwear-inspired linear jumpsuit.

This year’s ambassador of the textile trade show, Première Vision New York, Cornejo introduced a capsule collection of pieces crafted from the Swiss company Schoeller’s eco-friendly, double-faced, waterproof fabric. Its high-tech feel influenced the minimal pieces, which included slim pants, a Windbreaker, a coat and a jumpsuits all worked in orange and black and embellished with reflective tape.