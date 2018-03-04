The gang from New Guards Group has a new member.

The Milan-based company, which controls fashion labels including Off-White, Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, Heron Preston and Palm Angels, is launching A Plan Application. Unlike the streetwear gurus that head the other labels, A Plan is the brainchild of an artist, U.K.-based sculptor Anna Blessmann.

The idea came out of a conversation with Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, and at her first presentation in Paris, Blessmann laughingly confessed she has no background in fashion — though she has been known to hack into a Champion sweatshirt to customize it for her petite frame.

She won’t have to do that anymore. Her debut lineup for women and men includes several styles of sweatshirts developed to her exact specifications: a looser unisex version with extendable sleeves and a slightly stiff hood, and a shorter women’s design with removable shoulder pads.

Nothing in the lineup is loud, but each item is perfectly considered — from bootcut jeans to knee-high boots and zip-up overalls inspired by the army surplus gear that Blessmann wore in Berlin in the Eighties and Nineties.

“There are some very good quality materials, but I didn’t like the idea of it starting [by] looking expensive or luxury. In a way, the luxury is in the quality of the material and the time that you can think about it and keep it, and that it just stays with you. It’s not really in fashion, but it’s also not out of fashion,” she explained.

Blessmann describes it as a “rational system” wardrobe — hence the name of the line. It’s designed by and for a creative type, to build on season after season.

There’s also an arty element to the collection. A silk scarf features a cobalt blue motif designed by her partner, the British graphic artist Peter Saville. She plans to introduce a new design each season, in what promises to become a collectible series.