Jonny Johansson dedicated the collection to a bunch of his music friends who recently moved outside of Stockholm — a place far, far away from the fashion scene — “to gain some creativity.”

Worked in weird, muted colors, the vagabond-hippie silhouettes looked as though they’d been cobbled together from the wardrobe of an abandoned country house, including the fancy coats in faded florals tied with shoelaces.

There was also the feeling of coming down from an acid trip in the countryside with, poking out from under the coats, flares in polka dots and tacky Seventies florals, worn with thick mohair socks and slipper sneakers with a molded rubber tongue inspired by doormats.

“We can’t have heels if we’re not in the city, and it needs to be easy, so I turned them into slippers basically,” said the designer.

The handmade rainbow knits were equally cute among a range of great outerwear options checked blanket coats, oversized trenchcoats with raglan sleeves and snap closures, and a rusty wool coat with panels of fake fur.

Sheer black slips in floral embroideries were layered over dresses in old school wallpaper prints. Long T-shirt dresses in irregular frayed pleats worn with superfine long-sleeve mohair sweaters and long knitted scarves added a sweet grunge vibe.

The anything-goes, upcycling mood felt freeing, like a breath of fresh air.