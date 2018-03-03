Galleries

For fall, Áeron continues to focus on clean-cut aesthetics informed by its hometown of Budapest. This time, it is a Bauhaus staircase that caught the attention of Eszter Áron and provided the starting point of her work.

It was business as usual with a compact wardrobe of trousers, dresses featuring detachable aprons, and pieces lifted from the masculine wardrobe. New this season were suiting and knitwear, as well as a handful of accessories such as graphic pearl-and-gilt earrings. Fabrics stayed the course of crisp cottons, silky shirting, wool blends and the odd outlier — such as a coated nylon with a hand like washed silk — in a feminine neutral spectrum of blues, forest green and rich reds with the occasional in-house print thrown in.

Standout items included trousers with a mullet hemline; shirt dresses in a kinetic stripe pattern; asymmetric blazers, one buttoned on the side, the other with a pocket on the back, and a boxy cropped leather blouson. A workwear shirt, revisited as a heavyweight jacket in marled beige chevron tweed, looked smart rather than utilitarian.

At the presentation, chief executive officer Vivien Laszloffy said the brand has opened a pop-up store in Budapest, on Erzsébet Street, a well-to-do neighborhood nicknamed “Fashion Street” that counts the luxury Ritz Carlton and Kempinski hotels. A permanent retail space is in the works, due to open later this year.