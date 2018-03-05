Afterhomework RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Having started as teenagers with no fashion training, the duo formed by Pierre Kaczmarek and Elena Mottola has grown leaps and bounds, culminating with the collaboration with Italian down jacket specialists ADD. This season added a hookup with the Paris Saint-Germain football club — Kaczmarek is a longtime fan — with branded jerseys entering the brand’s mix. At times, the duo leaned a little too heavily on today’s tropes. Trousers with extra bands looping around the leg felt current, but familiar; so did a top with an imposing outline, and dresses with heavily puckered seams drawing them into asymmetric shapes. Fresher were well-cut trousers with rip cords giving transformation possibilities or a jacket-down-puffer hybrid. The impression was of potential, but also of watching them practicing their scales.