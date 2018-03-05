Alena Akhmadullina RTW Fall 2018

Alena Akhmadullina focuses on upscale dressing that relies on embellishments— embroideries, sequins, pearls — to give life to classic cuts. Inspired this season by Hans-Christian Andersen’s “Snow Queen” fairy-tale, she stretched her icy trope over some 60 silhouettes, richly embroidered with Nordic flora and fauna.

Her more elaborate designs — say an off-the-shoulder, mutton-leg sleeved, fur-trimmed dress — felt too busy and suited only to her clientele of modern-day czarinas. The less-is-more route offered better options. A powder-pink Windbreaker, a white blazer and midi skirt combination dotted with pearls, or a denim-blue jacket with a graphic V of crystals across the chest had that sporty-luxe feel du jour.