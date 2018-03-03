Alexis Mabille RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Alexis Mabille named his fall collection “French Kiss,” for the kind of flirty, elegant creations that women worldwide have come to identify with Parisian style.

There was a casual elegance to his signature tuxedo-inspired creations, such as a satin lapel sleeveless wrap dress worn over a crisp white shirt, or a silk side tie jacket paired with fluid track pants. Skirts and sleeves came with sculptural ruffles that could be removed with the help of small buttons.

There were Seventies touches, such as elevated poncho dresses and lace-trimmed tunic tops worn with wide pants. Throughout, Mabille deployed a vivid palette of jewel tones, printing oversize images of cut gemstones on silky drawstring dresses and blouses with pointy sleeves.

“I think that psychologically, color is like a therapy,” he explained. Or as a fictional magazine editor once said: “Think pink!”