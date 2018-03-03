Andrew Gn RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Andrew Gn has found that in today’s world, “You can’t just like one thing,” as he said backstage before his show. His clients certainly don’t. “They’re sick of, ‘Oh my god, it’s a whole bunch of this, and you can only buy one thing,” he said. So he diversified his inspirations, drawing from “Hunger,” “Belle du Jour,” ferns, flowers, feathers, and 16th and 17th-century pietra dura and working all motifs with a commitment to handcraft. Everything was united under Gn’s vision of updated ladylike polish, some Sixties, some Eighties.

Short dresses and coats had neat rounded shoulders, collars and buttons and three-quarter sleeves. A black dress with white ruffles at the shoulders was trimmed in red beading with a floral arrangement embroidered on the chest. There were knits embroidered with feathers and ferns, flounce-sleeved dresses with teardrop cutouts at the collar, long, lean, colorful gowns and short cocktail dresses with a grand architectural ruffle jutting off one shoulder. Each look was topped with a velvet garrison cap and knee-high velvet boots.