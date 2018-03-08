Boon the Shop RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Now in its third season, and the first one open to international wholesale clients, South Korean luxury multibrand store Boon the Shop’s eponymous label offered a mix of high-end staples, ranging from tailored trousers to lightweight fur coats.

The brand’s Paris-based design atelier took inspiration from the American West and women such as Georgia O’Keefe for fall, calling attention to the craftsmanship underpinning each design for a collection in which its strong outerwear balanced heritage while offering on-trend yet functional shapes.

For its staple items, the accent was placed on basics in natural high-end fibers — cashmere, flannel, suiting — while on coats and cold weather options, lightness and warmth were achieved simultaneously in feather-light mink cardigans or shearling blazers through different means, such as the use of specialty furrier and leather-working techniques, or transformable options.

Among the standouts were a coat that had panels that could unzip and be looped around as a scarf, trousers with contrasting bands along the outer leg that unsnapped like track bottoms, shirts that could have their sleeves removed, all forming the kind of neutral base that slots in alongside more trend-driven brands on the luxury floor.