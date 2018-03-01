Carmen March RTW Fall 2018

Her Eighties-inspired silhouettes with a Spanish twist now firmly established, Carmen March played with texture for fall. Using bands and fringes of fabric to create detail as well as a range of materials including velvet, jacquard and fluffy houndstooth wool, she created a new sense of movement in her designs for the sharply dressed power woman.

March’s couture experience showed through in the designs, built for comfort, not just for appearance. A black velvet minidress with a sweetheart neckline, wide shoulders and draped sleeves summed up her ease with construction, as did a super-cute bustier jumpsuit in a gray check men’s wear fabric, another addition this season.

Further highlights included a black and red torero-inspired pantsuit with a cropped jacket, made of a silk viscose jacquard with Lurex threads. While it packed a punch image-wise, the fabric was surprisingly light, a priority in March’s design stance.

With her namesake label now in its fourth season, and distribution growing fast, demand was strong for a broader offering, the designer said. Outerwear was a new addition this season, and included items like a super-soft black leather jacket and quirky black cocoon-coat with wide-fringe details.