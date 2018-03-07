Céline RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Phoebe Philo has left the building and Hedi Slimane has yet to enter at Céline, but the shipments must go on. The fall collection was a What Would Phoebe Do special designed by her team, which broke down into highly commercial pieces that could have been left over from last spring. An ivory knit dress was gathered into bunches fastened with what looked like big bangles in ribbed white resin and gold. Scarf dresses with abstract prints were draped and tied into loose knots around the body, forming a pretty schmatta silhouette. A burgundy leather coat had a weird cape top and there were witchy-chic boots and versions of earthy-glam jewelry that’s in Céline stores now. Philo’s devotees have one more season to get her look, but she took her fairy dust with her.