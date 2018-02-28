Deborah Lyons RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

In her third season ready-to-wear season, Deborah Lyons remained focused on outerwear, shirting and a feminine take on tailoring. Her trademark high-waisted slim pants were embellished with ruffled trim and velvet bows; shirts came with cut-out sleeves and gold chain details; while blazers and coats featured contrasting materials to create tone-on-tone texture.

The former footwear designer also experimented with knitwear, offering sweaters that change color as the temperature rises. She employed a technological wool-cashmere yarn developed in Asia and assembled in Wales, carrying a Royal Warrant.

Inspired by a romantic, outsider’s vision of America, Lyons stuck to reds, navy and golds, transforming Hugh Hefner’s dressing gownnto a coat with red satin and fake shearling panels in burgundy.

“It’s my version of glamorized America, the Sixties and Seventies,” she said.

But her reference point remains young, entrepreneurial women – like herself – who wear her clothes and keep on the lookout for easy pieces at reasonable price points.

For evening, she offered an array of mix-and-match pieces, miniskirts, sequined crop tops and lamé shirts. Jumpsuits – a best-seller for the label – were also in the mix; in crushed velvet variations.