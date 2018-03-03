Drome RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Drome’s creative director Marianna Rosati sought to show a woman’s vulnerable side for fall, twisting her signature leather in a multiplicity of ways and contrasting it with ruched silk and touches of knitwear.

The color palette was subtly feminine, with dusty pink, pomegranate and khaki, as well as off-white and black, among the prevalent shades. A diversity of coats, from fat puffer jackets or a patent shearling bolero to fitted trench designs, displayed a profusion of effects, including crinkled patent leather, a patchwork of printed skin, laser-printed sheepskin and even a translucent python velum that looked like the serpent had just shed its skin and was treated to resemble technical fabric.

A strappy white negligee dress crafted from ultra-thin leather was given an envelope top with wisps of chiffon visible underneath. Another was made in crinkled pink leather and had a just-out-of-bed charm, while sharper pencil skirts were worn in various lengths with deep slits to show off the skin. A full pleated skirt in silver leather and pink silk, meanwhile, had something of the urban warrior to it.