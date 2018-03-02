Each x Other RTW Fall 2018

“I’m a very private person, and I’ve always been known in my field and whatnot, but the accolades and this attention and this recognition, which is global now, is really quite something,” says Iris Apfel of her “accidental” fame. The iconic fashion personality is due to release her second book – “Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon” – in March. The book, which includes personal anecdotes and photos, is filled with stories about her first jobs after college, secrets to a long marriage, her interior design business and more. Get all the details on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdfashion