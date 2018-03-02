Each x Other RTW Fall 2018

- Galleries
Having a runway show seems unnecessary for Each x Other. A presentation would be more than enough spotlight for the contemporary collection’s hodgepodge of faux underground street-style bait. The fall lineup felt more like a group of highly styled outfits that covered all the cool trends circulating up and down the market — punky plaids, deconstructed tailoring, tracksuits, statement outerwear, novelty leather and T-shirts, pants and boots bearing poetic messaging —than a strong singular statement.