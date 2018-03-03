Faith Connexion RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Faith Connexion is ramping up the glam. Faced with growing demand for red carpet looks from its celebrity following — Beyoncé has asked the collaborative label to create her a series of exclusive looks and is just one of a number of VIP fans, according to brand president Maria Buccellati — the label introduced a range of evening gowns to its lineup for fall.

Among them, a striking forest green silk number with a series of ruffles that took two days to sew, and a black one-shoulder dress with a draped waist and asymmetric puff skirt that trailed to one side were the highlights.

Elsewhere, the collection combined vintage looks with the roughed-up street style that has garnered Faith Connexion its cult following in a proposition that was more focused than in the past, a strategic move initiated by the company with its fall collection for men presented in January.

The usurping of classic fabrics included a chunky coat made from a striped patchwork of navy wool and two contrasting types of tweed and a playful and versatile double-sleeved trench. A triple-layered frilly skirt in juxtaposed fabrics was also lots of fun, girly but streetwise.

Pants, both of the track and tailored variety, were given a bright side stripe that read “Réutilisable, ne pas jeter,” (re-useable, do not throw away), in reference to the used and reused theme but with a sportier feel.

On the collaboration front, there was a second capsule by Sita Abellan. Her first, which hit stores in October, was a major hit, said Buccellati.

For fall, Abellan’s designs included a Space Age silver boiler suit in distressed vinyl, a black PVC raincoat that verged on fetishist, but there was also a pretty ruffled cocktail dress that was surprisingly demure.

There’s also a tie-up with Disney, which directly approached Faith Connexion to work on a capsule for Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday, according to Buccellati. The collaboration may seem incongruous, but it is certainly proof if needed of the brand’s growing renown.

Co-branded sweatshirts in red tie-dye feature Mickey on the front and the Faith Connexion logo on the back, and there was also an all-over sequin sweatshirt that doubled up as a mini dress.

Greek street artist Dionysios, working with the label for the first time, put splashes of real gold paint on his one-off numbered designs, including a russet suede shirt jacket, while Naples-based denim customization and recycling specialists NTMB, now Faith Connexion regulars, created a patchwork of boxy lettering evoking their home city on the back of a distressed jean jacket.