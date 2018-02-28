Five seasons on, HKFG (former Fashion Guerilla), Hong Kong’s fashion foray in Paris under the helm of the Fashion Farm Foundation, has reached a degree of maturity. “We see a lot of traction, and Hong Kong is now seen as more of a fashion place,” said chairwoman Edith Law. While brands Idism and Modement had their turn on the runway, the initiative also supports Ffixxed Studios, Kenaxleung, The World Is Your Oyster, Yeung Chin and Cynthia & Xiao. “Commercially, Ffixxed Studios has grown fivefold since they first participated in our program two years ago.” Also under its umbrella is the first Jourden runway show, previously presented independently, to be held on March 6.

Returnees Julio Ng and Cyrus Wong presented Idism, an evolution of the Id brand they had presented in the previous two editions. Gone were the destructed boils of fabric that constituted their earlier signature, as creative director Wong opened with a streamlined wardrobe. But transformation brought back some highlights from its predecessor: a long tunic rippled up into a gathered shirt thanks to hidden rip-cords and alternate buttoning; a fluffy tartan check skirt and straight skirt grew some volumes at the sleeves and hips to become almost ovoid shapes.

A realistic slant and painterly touches were par for the course at Modement, a brand established in 2010 by Aries Sin. There were details aplenty in this lineup of tailored separates running the gamut of contemporary working woman dressing: trousers with functional fabric covered buttons running up the leg; geometric cutouts on the back of a smart jacket, and a quilted-shawl collared blouson. When Sin skewed her palette toward rich jewel tones of indigo, mustard or vibrant red, her work took a more artisanal outlook seen at its best on a mesh skirt threaded with ribbons, or a coat with a woven landscape pattern. Perfect as snap-happy trappings of today’s style stars, but thrilling to the hand as well.