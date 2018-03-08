Ioannes RTW Fall 2018

For fall, Johannes Boehl Cronau offered up a contemporary lineup with a masculine-feminine blend that brushed away traditional codes of hierarchy. A short, patterned skirt was engulfed by a bulky-knit sweater, while a cropped puffer coat with a flower motif completed a dressy look, paired with loose, gray trousers.

The designer swapped last season’s chunky-heeled opened-toed boots for cowboy mules, playing with the height of their heels. Gloves rose nearly to the shoulders, puffing out at the top of the arm like fancy sleeves.

With Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando” in mind, Cronau said he set out to empower women. The designer’s modern interpretation included minimalist silky dresses, exposed midriffs and deconstructed trench coats.