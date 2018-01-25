Galleries

Collection

For secondary label Isabel Marant Etoile, the designer presented a sporty lineup for fall with a cowboy twist in which a chunky pulled wool plaid shirt dress in cream and yellow was among the highlights. A denim jacket with printed padded sleeves in black and red was another strong proposition for a streetwise yet sensitive look.

Animal prints added touches of pizzazz, while boyfriend jeans and loose tailored pants softened up the silhouette.

Elsewhere, the collection included skiwear references with an Eighties spin, in which bright reds, blues and greens were worked on graphic knits and contrasted with more feminine elements like lace-edged handkerchief skirts and pretty print dresses.