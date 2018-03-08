Joie RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

For fall, Rachel Wilder-Hill equipped her English rose with some vintage Victoriana infused with rock ‘n’ roll vibes. She offered a range of dressy blouses with high collars and long cuffs and played with volume on the sleeves, adding extra puff.

A red, asymmetric leather skirt was designed to be paired with one of these blouses, with a loose sweater on top and white, slouchy boots. The boots were also matched with a pale pink jumpsuit that had dark stitching.

The Eighties influence — a strong presence throughout the collection — also extended to a pair of leather pants with a high paper-bag waist. Back on the romantic front, Wilder-Hill applied a delicate hand-painted flower print to a long, flowing dress and suggested it be paired with something more masculine, like a sweater. The mix-and-match line offered a sharp look for the L.A.-based label’s urban customer.