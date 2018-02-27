Jour/né RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Lou Menais, Léa Sebban and Jerry Journo’s was a nifty blend of references — a bit grunge, a bit retro girl next door, maybe a bit of vaudeville — combined to create a fall collection full of personality pieces that were still quite wearable.

The models wore paint-splattered construction boots that heightened the grunge overtones of a T-shirt over a plaid shirt and green corduroy skirt, and toughened a lady-ish workwear jacket in blue hound’s tooth over a sparkly shirt and a long,fluid skirt printed with music notes. The designers tweaked the attitude of classic good-girl clothes by playing with the proportions, as in a tight red sweater over a long, slim nubby red-and-white hound’s tooth skirt. Pant suits came paneled in mismatched fabrics — windowpane checks, floral jacquard and solid white.