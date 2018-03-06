Kolor RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Junichi Abe’s take on dressed-up street was just the ticket for fall. He mixed slouchy silhouettes with details of Victoriana, tailoring and creative patchwork silhouettes in a line-up that echoed the vibe of his men’s collection presented in January with a quirky feminine spin.

A green print sweatshirt was given an organza over-layer and ruffle details, while cropped jeans were worked with a short pleated skirt sewn on.

“I wanted to get a kind of teenage feeling,” explained the Japanese designer.

One jacket was a mix of fake fur, tweed and padded nylon, another a hybrid aviator-stroke-stadium jacket. A striped wool cape coat was given a fake fur collar and sporty strap fastenings at the neck, bringing it up to date, while the bottom of a red ribbed sweater dress with an appliqué “Weekend” logo was adorned with wool flannel circles. These were mixed with patchwork knits, boxy canvas pants and stiff bonded cotton skirts.

Abe described the collection as intentionally “messy,” but his interpretation of chaos was of the most creative variety, and had definite commercial appeal.