Leal Daccarett RTW Fall 2018

For fall, Leal Daccarett returned to its roots as providers of dresses that rise to any occasion. The husband-and-wife team focused on providing an evening-heavy wardrobe befitting a social butterfly. The designs featured an abundance of embellishments — embroideries, bows, feathers — and volume play in a tight palette of black, white and red. Francisco Leal cited the colonial past of Colombia and its push for independence as the inspiration for the season. Highlights included tops with raw edges, poplin shirts festooned with sleeves held closed by bows and a cape in contrasting tweeds inspired by the traditional Colombian ruana cape. The looks didn’t come across as what one would pick up for a regular day outfit, but Francisco Leal said that they liked to imagine “our woman brushing her teeth and slipping on a gown without effort.”