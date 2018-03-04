Marimekko RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Marimekko’s design team chose to highlight the Finnish label’s ability with prints once more by importing a selection of silk screens and using them as the backdrop for its Paris presentation.

It was like a life-sized game of Snap, matching the patterns on the screens with the motifs on the models, who walked in a circle within a former print workshop in Paris’ Drouot neighborhood.

The designs were just as much fun as a good card game, and equally provided a mood boost for the rainy day outside. Their bright signature motifs, in organic florals or graphic stripes, were worked in a palette encompassing forest green, purple, red and blue and largely given loose fits and strong lines, although a couple of the dresses had a more folksy influence. A streetwise touch was added with ample leather pieces like wide black pants and an outsized purple shirt and skirt combo.

New to the lineup this season were printed velvet palazzo pants and a graphic wood-block motif in black and white. The label’s Kissapöllö print from the Sixties, with its owl-eye pattern, was worked in black and gold jacquard — a first for the label — on a coat with knee-high boots to match.