Martin Grant RTW Fall 2018

Having shifted the bulk of his women’s offering to his pre-collections, Martin Grant presented a condensed lineup for fall that homed in on eveningwear.

Whereas his daywear had skewed androgynous, with items that came in his ‘n’ hers versions, this lineup was resolutely feminine, with colors ranging from a peachy nude to a punchy mustard. Grant worked an ultra-lightweight silk lurex, in bronze or prune, into bouffant-sleeved dresses and a frilled asymmetric top.

This contrasted with the more tailored elements, such as a beige and gold wool lurex trenchcoat, or a toffeecolored mini dress with a sculptural neck ruffle, under which nestled an oversized removable bow.

For a tonal mustard look, loose pleated pants were paired with a satiny high-necked top and a matching coat, in an alluring blend of structure and softness.