Masha Ma RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Masha Ma tends to be assertive in her futuristic approach, and this season was no exception. For her namesake label, the Chinese designer trained her sights on outerwear and offered a sturdy lineup of puffer jackets in all the latest technical fabrics. All shapes and sizes, too — cropped, cinched, slouchy, hooded— you name it. She is also creative director of the Chinese market for the high end brand Kolon Sports, which targets 25- to 35-year-olds.

Everyone’s doing puffer coats these days, but hers stood out, both aesthetically and technically: with Gore-tex galore, a heat pad patch that raises the body temperature and a shimmery black material with an iridescent rainbow sheen. They looked capable of withstanding major atmospheric drama. Intellectual inspiration was Satoshi Kon’s animated film “Perfect Blue,” a harrowing psychological thriller that deals with split personalities.

For the softer side, there were lavender and lots of white, skirt hemlines dropped lower this season and the tailoring felt looser; Ma turned down the punk vibes a notch.

She also sent out large bags in the puffer jacket material.

“I want it to be easy on the street that you can chuck everything inside,” she explained after the show.