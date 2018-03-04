Mira Mikati RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Anyone in the market for outfits to wear to a car race, look no further than Mira Mikati. The Lebanese designer presented a pop-tastic, girl-power take on the subject for her fall season. But unlike other designers considering life in the fast lane, her women were “not sexy racer girls, they’re heavy-duty mechanics, parachute-jumping adrenaline junkies who are pretty, elegant girls in the evening,” she said as guests drove around in bumper cars.

Continuing where she left off last season, silhouettes were just left of tomboyish, and heavily influenced by work and sportswear. Boiler suits and color-blocked dungarees went with fluffy faux shearling jackets festooned with patches and embroideries; a top looked to be made of a patchwork of cycling jerseys. For more feminine silhouettes, she favored laid-back sack dresses, velvety men’s pajamas or A-line minis. Everywhere, she threw messages of “unstoppable,” “burn fat, not fuel,” “no boys allowed” like colorful confetti. The look was so sweet it could give you a sugar rush, but it will definitely rev up the engines of her fans.