Nehera RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

It may have been bitter cold outside, but Nehera’s cozy offering for fall, built from layer upon layer of protective fabrics like wool, shearling and quilting, was particularly appealing.

The collection was inspired by the contrast of temperatures between going to the bathhouse — a popular activity in the brand’s native Slovakia — and then wrapping up warm to face the winter climes of the outdoors.

Blanket-like layers were used to make outsized cocoon shapes in chunky hand knits, and the cowl necks of sweaters could be pulled up above the head like hoods for added warmth.

Technical fabrics created extra layers and touches of modernity, as in a pair of mustard pants with slits up the sides and giant pockets with tie tops to keep the hands nice and warm, worn over cream cashmere blend jogging pants. Elsewhere, a thin skirt doubled up as another hood when pulled up and around the head.

Quilting, meanwhile, was particularly effective when used to create a quirky cross-body dress.

The bathhouse reference was knocked home in more feminine designs that were paired with the snug outerwear, as in a tile print worked on a long, fluid viscose skirt. A matching top had straps that crossed across the back, enveloping the body.

Accessories like a utility-belt cross-body bag in leather, ankle boots with fluffy shearling panels and a sheepskin hat that buttoned below the chin kept the collection firmly in fashion territory, while the neutral color palette of the whole gave it an overall sense of softness.