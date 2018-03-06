Nobi Talai RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Nobieh Talaei proclaimed a return to minimalism with her fall collection, however the impact was anything but. She filled the lineup with contrasting textures, embossing heavy mohair with an abstract diamond pattern on a vivid blue gown with a handkerchief hem, or working up a chunky tartan on an eye-catching tailored suit.

A variety of pleats pervaded the less heavyweight looks, layered together to striking effect in pliable vegan leather. Napa leather was used as apron skirts over more fluid pieces and sent out tone-on-tone in teal or red. Talaei created a graphic print inspired by kilim rugs used on a layering of dress and skirt or as a contrasting collar on said check suit.

The knits were new, ribbed into plastron collars, leg warmers and gauntlets, while capes, scarves and shawls echoed the wrapped shapes of the garments. Wool velvet provided further graphics as a tone-on-tone pattern of squares, used on a pencil skirt or wide pants.