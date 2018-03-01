Paco Rabanne RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Effortless is not a word immediately associated with Paco Rabanne, a man who made his name on his famed 12 Unwearable Dresses collection. During Julien Dossena’s tenure, he’s done much to usher the brand into the modern era while keeping loyal to its plastic-fantastic roots. The fall lineup was full of the traditional Paco Rabanne geometric paillette embroidered assemblages and chain mail on slipdresses, tanks, tunics and shower sandals. “It’s plastic but you see it move,” said Dossena backstage. “It’s really like a living material. We wanted to give easiness and lightness to the assemblages.”

The result wasn’t quite effortless (plastic discs, squares and strips, no matter how easy to slip on, have a hard edge) but it brought the Rabanne aesthetic closer to reality than perhaps it’s ever been. Dossena focused on a side of the house that’s not always discussed — it’s Parisian through and through. To that end, he mined the chic tropes native to the city — mariner stripes, the perfect trench, an immaculately tailored camel coat, seductive lingerie, shearling, even a bourgeois twinset — and interspersed them with the shimmying fantasy embroideries. By doing so, Dossena struck an impressive equilibrium, imparting the basics with a touch of cool branding — for example, a pair of slouchy gray trousers trimmed with jingling metal embroideries around the waist and a single, sleek silver grommet at the hip — and simplifying assemblage pieces. A T-shirt made of chain mail is not unwearable at all. Quite the opposite. Circular pailletes remagined in shearling aren’t just wearable, they’re desirable. Bags were a great place to display dangling work and leather discs. And just about anything looks comfortable when served on a shower slide.