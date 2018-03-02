Paskal RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Julie Paskal has spent a lot of time in boxes over the past few months, following the move with her family into a new apartment in the city of Odessa in the Ukraine, as well as a new design studio.

She channeled this idea of garments and objects mixed together through a play on combinations of patterns, textures and fabrics.

A jacket and skirt with plastic layers formed the illusion of a trenchcoat when worn together. The designer peeled back a spearmint green trench to reveal a spotted beige puffer underneath, with the label’s playfulness intact.

Highlights in the dress-centric offer included a retro tiered polka-dot dress and a ruffle style in a collage of black-and-white polka-dot prints in different scales.

She also played with optical illusions on a dress featuring a laser-cut layer over a printed base.