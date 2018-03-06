Paul & Joe RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Long before vintage became the preferred source for inspiration, Sophie Mechaly was already showing her magpie eye with a mixed wardrobe appealing to a louche Lolita with a long and lean silhouette.

Standouts included the black-and-white coat that opened the show, a pink-gold shearling jacket, a long blazer peppered with crystals along the shoulders — Mechaly wore a version of this to the previous night’s dinner at the Elysée presidential palace — and a shirt styled with a scarf tucked into the neck and paired with sleek white trousers.

Where the flirty mood felt most awkward was in the cartoon characters strewn across some outfits that jarred against the sultry looks, like say, a floor-length see-through dress that left nothing to the imagination. To be fair, there was plenty to look at here, and retail-wise, the recipe should continue to prove successful.