Paule Ka RTW Fall 2018

For fall, Paule Ka offered sequins, cashmere and lots of ivory, symbolic of the label’s transition. Founder Serge Cajfinger recently returned to provide guidance after ownership switched hands from a private equity owner to French businessman Xavier Marie.

The clothes were displayed in the Paris showroom on Rue Saint-Honoré, a contemporary mix of smart and cozy garments, with a measured dose of glamour. Diane Keaton was the reference for jackets carrying a double-breasted Eighties silhouette. Diana Ross was also cited. Double-sided sequins, shiny silver on one side, matte copper on the other, added texture to thigh-high boots and a sexy jumpsuit.

A splash of mustard yellow came in the form of a luxurious, velvet suit and pattern was provided by a panther jacquard. The sleekness of the clothing subdued the jazzier aspects, but that was partly the message: keep an eye out for what’s next. The label is expected to name a new designer as it marks its upcoming 30th anniversary this year.