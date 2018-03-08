Racil RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Racil Chalhoub is branching out into suits. The designer, known for her tuxedos, said she always knew she’d go for color when venturing into suit territory, and indeed, hers came in a rainbow ranging from red and bright pink to yellow, green and blue.

They livened up the Hemingway Bar of the Ritz as models sipped drinks with flowers poking out of the glasses. Chalhoub was clearly moved. This was the first time the bar had been privatized — though she didn’t reveal what strings were pulled to land her favorite evening spot — and her first time using models to present the clothing.

Though inspired by classic Hollywood beauties like Marlene Dietrich, Vivien Leigh, Ava Gardner and Rita Hayworth, the collection was geared toward modern women.

Trousers were trim and high-waisted, or wide and straight-leg. Jackets similarly ran the gamut from fitted, for the double-breasted models, to wider, for the single-breasted ones. It made for a fun and fancy lineup of tasteful glamour.