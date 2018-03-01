Ralph & Russo RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Tamara Ralph presented her second ready-to-wear collection in Paris, where she shows her couture line. “Paris is really the heart of the brand,” she said. “It’s where we build our couture brand from, and even though we’re London-based, Paris really is part of our DNA.” She noted the collection’s emphasis on daywear for the woman who’s constantly traveling to different climates and transitioning from day-to-evening, which decodes to clothes that the average woman would have no use for before cocktail hour, let alone on a daily basis. Then again, Ralph & Russo does not service a bunch of average Janes — their client list can be cross-referenced with couture show attendees and red carpet VIPs.

There was a lovely slim ivory windowpane dress that draped around the neck and was cinched with a glossy black belt. Tonal hound’s tooth was blown up on a grand hourglass ivory coat with a black collar and belt. Men’s suit fabrics got the vamp treatment on a jacket with a burgundy fur collar and pencil skirt unzipped up to the thigh. There was a gold, foiled trench dress and a liquid lamé cocktail number that draped over the model’s curves and tied around the neck. The most casual thing in the lineup might have been a black patent leather moto jumpsuit, perfect for day-to-evening on a private jet.