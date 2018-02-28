Reveal Project RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Suspended in floral tableaux in Paris’ American Cathedral were seven souvenir-style bomber jackets and three traditional kimonos, the initial offering of Reveal Project, a label by Japanese outerwear brand Tatras. The common thread between them is the rich motifs which Tatras head designer Masanaka Sakao used to decorated the bombers.

“My challenge was to fit the specialty techniques of kimono decoration to a modern jacket design, to ensure the preservation of the craft,” Sakao said through a translator at the presentation of this first capsule titled “Kyo-Yuzen” after the 17th-century dye-painting technique still used in kimono design. Motifs — a skull, dragons, cockerels or boxes symbolizing joy — were drawn from the archives of Kimura Senshow, a famed kimono producer from Kyoto.

Heritage comes at a heady price. Each design, hand-painted on silk and embroidered with gold thread, will retail for around $10,000. T-shirts and easier pieces are in the works, to allow a wider clientele to partake in this rich textile heritage.