Rianna + Nina RTW Fall 2018

For its first full wholesale season in Paris, German brand Rianna + Nina has branched out from the one-of-a-kind pieces cut from vintage scarves and fabrics that caught the attention of their private customers and a host of top retailers including Bergdorf’s, Browns SKP Beijing and Joyce Hong Kong. In the space of two seasons, the brand’s footprint has grown to 20 stores.

Established in 2008, the label is helmed by vintage store owner Rianna Nektaria Kounou and Nina Knaudt, formerly head of marketing at the Berlin outpost of Galeries Lafayette, who became fast friends after meeting at a furniture fair and bonding over a shared love of vintage items and vibrant prints.

Their “Cabinet de Curiosité” range made good on the magpie eyes for the pair, who source vintage silk scarves based on their patterns, rather than brands — although some bold-face French names definitely have pride of place in their selection. A collaboration with Swarovski added a dazzling note to geometric designs also inspired by traditional motifs.

“It’s all Greek to me,” their fall ready-to-wear line, was inspired by Greek children’s illustrations from the Forties and Fifties and ranged from blouses to floor-length coats, all in jewel toned hues and bold prints. Best of all were the ones that balanced out the high-octane visuals with simple-yet-smart shapes, including cape coats, generous blouses and a cunning trompe-l’oeil wrap dress that looks like a light coat worn over a shift dress, and is slipped on as easily as a cardigan, inspired by a Fifties shape the pair found.