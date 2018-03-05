Shiatzy Chen RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia sent out a more tempered take on her brand’s East-meets-West DNA, and all the better for it.

The direction skewed in a younger, sportier direction, which speaks to what the sophisticated on-the-move clientele she’s developed over the years — such as Michelle Yeoh, seated front row — is after.

Take the line’s embroidered silk souvenir jacket — here paired with a tiered lace dress and pointy cowboy-style boots — which would go equally well with an everyday outfit or on top of a dress for the red carpet.

The material experimentation also added a more modern edge, from the textured metallic full skirts to the white rubber macs worn over dresses. Shearling jackets had tar-black laminated surfaces, and bands of lace politely interrupted a casual striped knit.

An embroidered black coat with leather sleeves and a skirt of glistening black cock feathers was particularly striking.

Urban updates on the down jacket — another one of the season’s staples — revisited as a quilted black blouson with a yellow zipper or black and blue tartan coat with buttons — looked fresh. By contrast, the middle group of silk looks in a mix of prints added years to the collection.

Nods to the label’s homeland formed the baseline, from the palette nodding to China’s Dunhuang murals to dragon-embroidered denim jackets, but never overwhelmed the collection which, as the brand seeks to conquer the international market, makes sense.